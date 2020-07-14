Stephen “Tippy” V. Schroeder

It is with heavy hearts the family of Stephen “Tippy” Schroeder announces his death on July,12, 2020.

Stephen was born to the late Virgil and Irene (Anderson) Schroeder on December 24, 1946 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin; what a great Christmas present!

He was born with a sense of humor. Even as a young child he could make everyone laugh. He always had a twinkle in his eye and a mischievous smile on his face. He was a friend magnet his whole life. He had a wonderful childhood making memories with family and friends.

Stephen graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1965. On August 12, 1972 he married Sue Hamilton in Dodgeville. Stephen was a baker for many years. Baking was his therapy after he retired and his family will surely miss his cookies, bars, pasties and lefse. After his baking career, he owned Steve’s Arb in Sauk City, Wisconsin until he retired. He had a sweet tooth his whole life and he loved the Dodgeville Bakery doughnuts, so his son went to the Dodgeville bakery and bought him doughnuts, that was a special treat in hospice.

Stephen is survived by his wife Sue; son Steve Schroeder; daughters Erin (Bob) Ziegler and Megan Schroeder. He is also survived by two special grandchildren Zane and Kylie Ziegler, two sisters, Virgene Schroeder and Kristine (Roger) Ruckert. He is further survived by other family and friends too numerous to mention.

Stephen had a heart of gold and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved his family unconditionally and would do anything for them and that love was reciprocated by his family.

After he broke his hip on June 3rd, he suffered one complication after another. He fought them all with strength and determination, but, as complications kept piling up he decided he wanted to spend quality time with his family. The family is eternally grateful to his wonderful team of doctors and caregivers at St. Mary’s Hospital. They did everything they could to save his life. Thank you to St. Mary’s Hospice team.

He may not be in our physical world, but he left us with memories to last a lifetime.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic A Celebration of Stephen’s Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com