Stephen “Steve” Bronson

MADISON – Stephen S. Bronson, age 70, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. Steve was born on December 2, 1950 in Madison, WI to Vernon Sr. and Lucille (Benzmiller) Bronson.

He was brought up on a farm in rural Cottage Grove. He married the love of his life, Patricia Rakow, on July 28, 1984 at St. John’s Lutheran church in Madison. Steve loved cars and worked as an auto repairman for most of his career. He was a very spiritual man and had a strong relationship with God.

Steve is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia; children, Sara, Lisa (Darren) Nyrose, and Trevor Rakow; grandsons, Murray and Jack; siblings, Vernal (Kathy), Angelea Faulkner, John, Vernon Jr. “Rick”, Lori (Vern Felske), and Scott (Gloria). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Hank Faulkner.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH with Fr. Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial at Highland Memory Gardens.

