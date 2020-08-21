Stephen J. Benesh

LODI – Stephen Benesh, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the University Hospital.

He was born on July 11, 1943, the son of Paul and Marcella (Kurt) Benesh. Steve graduated from Lodi High School in 1961. Steve proudly served his country in the US Army. He was united in marriage to Louise Quam on June 11, 1966. They recently celebrated 54 years together. He passionately worked his farm while employed at Oscar Mayer.

Steve was a man of faith. He was genuine, honest, trustworthy, had the unique ability to emit positivity, and be there for family, friends, and neighbors. His integrity, character, and work ethics were second to none. His love for family and friends were evident in everything he did. He enjoyed: wishing others a “Merry Christmas” all year ‘round, wearing his sleeveless shirts, looking for “ring tailed ditch crawlers,” playing cards, eating fish fry, and drinking Korbel® Old Fashions with a smile and laugh that are unforgettable. In short, he inspired others to be a better person.

Steve is survived by his wife, Louise; three daughters, Terri (Russell) Jarchow, Vickie (Michael) McCracken and Beckie (Craig) Schreiber; one son, James (Jessica) Benesh; nine grandchildren; three sisters, Mary (Matt) Ripp, Joan (Ron) Kohn, and Susan (Rodney) Sherwood; and one brother, David (Chris) Benesh.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jean Hein.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on, Saturday, August 22, 2020, which will be LIVE STREAMED. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Steve’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com .

Due to COVID-19 there will be a drive through visitation at Steve and Louise’s family farm from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Lodi EMT.

The family would like to thank the first responders as well as the UW Hospital medical staff for their incredible support and compassion.

To view the livestream please visit www.btcatholic.us