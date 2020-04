Stephen Fleishman to retire from MMOCA

Site staff by Site staff

Director of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Stephen Fleishman is retiring after nearly 30 years. He stops by Live at Four to talk about what’s next for him and the museum.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments