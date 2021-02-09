Stephen Dean Skalet, Jr.

MOUNT HOREB – Stephen Dean Skalet Jr., age 84, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 11, 1936, in Black Earth, Wis., the son of Stephen Sr. and Inez (Brager) Skalet.

Stephen graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1954 and married Mitzie Schroeder on Feb. 13, 1954. He was a charter member of Junior Chamber of Commerce, Angelica Choir, and Yahara River Men Vocal Choir. He was a faithful servant of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he also taught Sunday school, and served on council as president and was a choir member.

Stephen was involved in home talent baseball. He also performed in the role as Henrik Ibsen in the Song of Norway. He enjoyed playing the ukulele and banjo. He was a Cub Scout leader and loved to go fishing and camping. As a young man, Stephen would hitchhike to be a caddie at Blackhawk Country Club. He had often been given a ride by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Mitzie; he was a devoted father to Craig (Paige) Skalet, Randall Skalet, Susan (Tom) Henderson, Beth (Scott) Wittenwyler, Wendy (Karl) Scheidegger, Joel (Sue) Skalet and Melissa (Steve) Munson; 26 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Erickson, Rosalie (John) Richardson and Judy (Steve) Dorhorst; brother-in-law, Richard Hipenbecker; sister-in-law, Sharon (Dick) Royston; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Larry Skalet and Kristi Hipenbecker; brother-in-law, Phil Erickson.

A private funeral service will be held for immediate and extended family.

A drive-through visitation will be held at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 W. Main St., Mount Horeb, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Stephen’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link or Immanuel Lutheran’s Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

