Stephen Colbert apologizes to Milwaukee after last week’s segment, blaming a Madison writer

CBS via CNN

MILWAUKEE — Last week, Stephen Colbert had a segment on The Late Show where he offered a virtual tour of Milwaukee after the 2020 Democratic National Convention went virtual due to the coronavirus.

In the virtual tour, people were drinking virtual beer and eating virtual brats in front of Miller Park. In Tuesday night’s segment, Colbert said local news outlets called the segment “insulting” and one headline read “Watch Stephen Colbert take a dump on our city.”

Colbert said he felt bad because the city lost revenue at no fault of their own and addressed the city in “the official language of the Midwest, a polite apology.”

Colbert said as the host of the show, he takes full responsibility for the segments on his show — apart from the Virtual Milwaukee segment as it was the fault of one of his writers who is from Madison and is likely jealous of Milwaukee.

The host later lists some of the things that he loves about Milwaukee and also accepts an invitation from the Milwaukee Brewers to join for a real tailgate once fans are allowed again. Though he did have one condition, Colbert wants to run in one of the sausage races.

.@colbertlateshow @stephenathome Burned brats are a travesty and our fans would never let that happen! How about you join us for a real tailgate when we can host fans again? We’re sure we can arrange a real brewery tour as well. 😏 https://t.co/f7JCitHGhH — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 19, 2020

Watch the original Virtual Milwaukee segment below.

