Stephanie Mae Brings

by Obituaries

Dodgeville – Stephanie Mae Brings, age 45, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Meudt (Ryan), her grandparents Cil & Helen Ryan and Edward & Mary Meudt.

She is survived by her son Dekota Edge; her grandson Cory Edge; her daughter Kaitlyn Baumgartner; her brothers Joshua (Denise) Meudt, Jacob (Ashley) Meudt; her great niece Gracie Meudt; her father David (Annette) Meudt; many aunts, uncles and cousins; her very close friends Rock Reeson and Ronald Kleinfeld.

Stephanie was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved he many friends and adventures.

A Celebration of Life (which will be announced via Facebook) will be held at a later date.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.