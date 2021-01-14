Stella’s to sell ‘EXTRA hot & spicy cheese bread,’ heat-infused pies this weekend

The Madison bakery is launching several new products for International Hot & Spicy food day

Christina Lorey by Christina Lorey

Courtesy of Stella's Bakery

MADISON, Wis.– When you hear the phrase ‘hot & spicy,’ it’s usually followed by ‘cheese bread’ here in south-central Wisconsin. Madison-based Stella’s Bakery is crediting with creating the product, which has become a farmers’ market staple for many families.

This weekend, Stella’s is launching three new products to celebrate International Hot & Spicy Food Day on Jan. 16.

The bakery will sell a kicked-up version of its hot & spicy cheese bread this Saturday, made with habanero pepper flakes and habanero/ghost pepper cheese.

Stella’s is also debuting two new pies: a green chili apple pie, with cheddar cheese baked on top, and a Mexican chocolate pie, infused with cinnamon and cayenne pepper.

And because this is Wisconsin, the bakery is also partnering with Karben4 to offer several unique food/drink pairings. The brewing company will be selling its beer outside Stella’s from 9 a.m. until noon Jan. 16.

If you’re looking for a reason to justify your indulgence, the new offerings are not only cheesy, but charitable: both Stella’s and Karben4 will donate $2 from every purchase to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.

