Steil hosts listening sessions in southern Wisconsin

CLINTON, Wis. — Republican Rep. Bryan Steil held three listening sessions across parts of southern Wisconsin on Monday to gauge public feedback on a variety of topics.

At the Clinton village hall, Steil told constituents about his stance on local issues and global issues like Russia’s use of cryptocurrency to fund its invasion of Ukraine.

“I’ve been a leader in this niche policy of cryptocurrency, a leader of this niche area of financial sanctions; they all come together as we look at what Russia is doing to try to avoid U.S. sanctions,” Steil said.

The congressman said being available and accessible to residents is a vital part of serving as their representative in Congress.

