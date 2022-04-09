Steelers QB, former Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins dead at 24

by Kyle Jones

Gene J. Puskar FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Florida. Haskins' death was confirmed by the Steelers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Dwayne Haskins, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist with Ohio State, died Saturday at the age of 24.

Haskins, who set numerous Big Ten and Buckeye records during his time as the team’s quarterback, was drafted by Washington in 2019. He spent two years with the team before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dwayne Haskins may your soul rest in peace. The former #Commanders and #Steelers quarterback, 24, has passed according to two league sources. pic.twitter.com/lBqhtfbYkX — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 9, 2022

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement Saturday. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many.”

Both the owners of the Washington Commanders and head coach Ron Rivera also extended their condolences to Haskins’ family.

“Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Rivera said. “I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed.”

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Fans will best remember Haskins for his groundbreaking 2018 season with Ohio State. As a sophomore, he took over the college football world when he threw for over 300 passing yards in nine games. By the end of the season, he amassed over 4,800 passing yards with a completion percentage of 70%, winning the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year awards.

“Shocked and saddened by the devastating news about Dwayne,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a tweet Saturday. “He was a legend on the field and truly a tremendous human being.”

Shocked and saddened by the devastating news about Dwayne. He was a legend on the field and truly a tremendous human being. Prayers to the Haskins’ family. pic.twitter.com/A3osynNcWM — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) April 9, 2022

According to a report from ESPN, Haskins was killed when he was struck by a vehicle.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.