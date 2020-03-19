‘Stay home! Send Pizza!’: Fundraiser started to support local healthcare workers

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

UW Hospital

MADISON, Wis.– A Madison woman started a fundraiser to support local healthcare workers with “Stay home! Send Pizza!”

The fundraiser has a goal of sending pizza to 150 nurses, residents and doctors at UW Hospital in Madison.

Pizzas will be purchased from Ian’s Pizza on State Street, in an effort to also support local business.

Looking for a way to give back to @UWHealth nurses and doctors right now? @MMusgrave65 organized “Stay home! Send Pizza!” 🍕 You can help here! ⬇️https://t.co/J2K6dcPo1g — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) March 19, 2020

“I really hope that the healthcare workers know that we are taking this seriously by staying home, and that we are supporting them in all of the efforts that they are doing,” Margaret Musgrave said. “They’re working really long hours, really putting themselves in stressful situations and that we’re just really thankful.”

At $15 per pizza, the fundraiser has a goal of $850. Donations can be made on the GoFund Me page.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments