‘Stay Home, Send Pizza!’: Fundraiser exceeds goal, sends pizza to over 700 healthcare workers

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– A fundraiser to deliver pizza to healthcare workers in Madison exploded with generosity from the community and continues past its goal.

“Stay Home, Send Pizza!” was organized by Margaret Musgrave as a way to give back and say thank you to healthcare workers in the community.

Musgrave said the fundraiser has sent pizza to about 700 healthcare workers, which surpassed its original goal of 150 workers.

“One of my favorite things about living in Madison is how big of a heart the Madison community has, and they just constantly show up time and time again to support people who are going through really stressful situations, just like healthcare workers working with (COVID-19) patients,” Musgrave said.

Looking for a way to give back to @UWHealth nurses and doctors right now? @MMusgrave65 organized “Stay home! Send Pizza!” 🍕 You can help here! ⬇️https://t.co/J2K6dcPo1g — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) March 19, 2020

The pizzas are purchased from Ian’s Pizza on State Street, as a way to help support local businesses.

Musgrave said the fundraiser will continue as long as needed. Its goal has been increased to $8,000. Donations can be made on GoFund Me.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments