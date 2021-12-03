Stay busy this December with these fun events

This December, artists, authors, business owners and locals are ushering in a new winter wonderland, full of events and activities for a night out.

Editor’s Note: Some of these events require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Be sure to check the requirements before attending.

Zoo Lights

Lights beam with color at Henry Vilas Zoo for its annual “Zoo Lights” show, a great outdoor festivity to enjoy just in time before the gray winter slush hits. This year is going to get a little brighter — with nearly 1,000,000 bulbs lit. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until 5:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 30, Henry Vilas Zoo

Festive Fridays at Wollersheim

The winery, distillery and bistro will be open into the evening for three Fridays in December — each Friday will have a different theme featuring gifts and entertainment. The themes include Local Liberations which features a new Eagle White wine; Old World Christmas which will incorporate French and European traditions; and Wisconsin Winter Wonderland which spotlights hot spiced wine. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 12-8 p.m., Wollersheim Winery

Rap Ferreria

Rap Ferreria is coming back to Madison for a free show at Union South, after originally performing at the venue under the name “milo” in 2014. Since then, Ferreria has worked with artists like Busdriver, Open Mike Eagle and Kenny Segal, and has founded his own record label based out of his record store, Soulfolks Records in Nashville, Tennessee. Dec. 3, 8-10 p.m.,Union South

Kanopy: Winter Fantasia

Head to the Overture Center to see dancers bring Scandinavian folklore to life for this year’s “Winter Fantasia,” a show that brings together two stories from “Once Upon a Winters Eve” and the “Norse Tree of Life.” The program also features a Kanopy original performance of “Winter in the City,” a modern spin off of Leonard Bernstein’s musical “On the Town.” Dec. 3-5, Overture Center for the Arts, Promenade Hall

A Madison Symphony Christmas

Madison Symphony Orchestra, which has more than 300 artists, is performing a show with Christmas carols and songs as old as time. Conducting the event is John DeMain along with Director Beverly Taylor, Mount Zion Gospel Choir Directors Leotha and Tamera Stanley, Madison Youth Choirs Artistic Director Michael Ross. Elizabeth Cabellero will sing soprano and Nmon Ford tenor. Dec. 3-5, Overture Hall, 201 State St.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Four Seasons Theatre sold out its show back in 2019, but it’s ready to deliver another grand performance. It’s been described by The New York Times as a “beautiful musical recounting of a World War I cease-fire of gifts, poetry, and melody.” Dec. 3-5, Overture Center for the Arts, The Playhouse

Dane County Holiday Farmers’ Market

As the temperature drops, the Dane County Farmers’ Market moves indoors for their annual Holiday Market. More than 60 vendors are signed up to sell products during the month of December, with plenty of fresh produce to round out your holiday meals. Dec. 4 and 18, 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Monona Terrace

The Christmas Bar Crawl

This bar crawl requires a toy or $10 donation to Toys for Tots before you’re allowed into the festivities. The crawl has eight vendors open before an afterparty at Wando’s kicks off. Dec. 4, 4 p.m.-2 a.m., downtown Madison

Run Santa Run

The first step for any race usually involves a little preparation, but this event asks you to think a little more outside of the box — dress up as Santa, elf or polar bear. It’s time to pull out all the stops, and by that we mean keep running, but get out the hats and stockings for this 5K. After you get all your steps in, join in for a post-race party. Dec. 5, 3:10-4:30 p.m., Capitol Square

Crafty Fair

First created in 2009 by Rosy Hawbaker, The Crafty Fair’s mission is to bring a different kind of craft show experience. The fair offers handmade items from artists across Wisconsin, as a way to support local artists, feel great about purchases and meet the people who create them. Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 214 Waubesa St. and 149 Waubesa St., Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 214 Waubesa St.

Cocktails with the Author

Leopold’s Books-Bar-Caffè is hosting a number of events this month — three of which take place next week — with conversations and cocktails with highly esteemed authors. Its first special event is with Jaimie Sherling, author of “Queen to QUEENS: How the Madison Drag Community Saved My Life” Dec. 8. Purchase any one of the store’s books, all of which are organized by country of origin. Another is Dec. 21 for Lindsay Christians’ release party for her book Madison Chefs. Dec. 8, 9, 12, 14, 21, Leopold’s

Eastside Winter Market

This market will be a community focused weekend showcasing local artists, businesses, and performers on Madison’s east side. More than 25 vendors from the city will set up at the Garver Feed Mill, while a fundraising concert for Tone Madison will be held Saturday night with three local performers. Dec. 11-12, 12-7 p.m., Garver Feed Mill

Santa & Me Mini Sessions

Get pampered for some socially distant shots with the one-and-only Santa and Mrs. Claus. This holiday season may look different, but photos are a nice way to keep our best memories close to heart. Dec. 11, 9:00 a.m.-12 p.m., Gazebo at Winnequah Park, 1012 Nichols Road, Monona

Mystery Science Theatre

The Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE is launching its next comedy production on its Time Bubble tour, which will take you through the film “Making Contact.” Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts

Wisconsin Union Concert Series – December

As part of the Wisconsin Union’s ongoing concert series, renowned violinist Gil Shaham will take the stage to perform three of Bach’s greatest solo violin movements, plus new works from living composers. Shaham will highlight the versatility and variety of a violin with examples of Baroque dances and sonatas, as well as new takes on old concert traditions. Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. Memorial Union

Garver Feed Mill Holiday Cocktail Class

Ever wanted to impress your guests with fancy holiday specific drinks? Well here is your chance to learn! You’ll work with seasonal ingredients and high-end/local spirits. You’ll go home with recipes, bitters and sweet vermouth so you are ready to recreate cocktails at home. 5 p.m., Dec. 15, 19, Garver Feed Mill

Ugly Sweater Holiday Show

WheelHouse, a bluegrass band from Madison, is putting on an ugly sweater concert at The Bur Oak just in time for Christmas. Featuring fiddle and guitar leads, plus a driving rhythm, WheelHouse brings an energy and attitude unique to themselves. 7 p.m., Dec. 15, The Bur Oak

Madison Night Market

The Madison night market is back for the last time in 2021 for one night in December. All your favorite local vendors will again be set up to bring this unique night shopping experience to you. 4-9 p.m., Dec. 16, State St.

A Very Funkee Joey B. Christmas

Add a little funk to your Christmas this year with a concert from The Funkee Jbeez, The Phat Phunktion Hords, the JB3S and KA-BOOM!BOX at High Noon Saloon. 7 p.m., Dec. 16, High Noon Saloon

Christmas Bird Count

The Madison chapter of the Feminist Bird Club is holding their annual Christmas Bird Count in Forest Hill Cemetery, which is one of the longest running citizen science projects in the country. The goal is to take a “bird census” to better understand bird populations, especially in the winter. The bird hunters often find woodpeckers, nuthatches, brown creepers, and if they’re really lucky, winter finches. 5:30-9:30 a.m., Dec. 18, Forest Hill Cemetery

The Nutcracker

The Madison Ballet is back with the beloved classic that’s engaged and delighted local audiences for 40 years. This year’s production features all new choreography by outgoing artistic director Sara Stewart Schumann, dancer Yu-Jhe Sun and ballet master Tom Mattingly. As with past years, The Nutcracker will feature community members dancing alongside Madison Ballet members. Dec. 17-26, Overture Center for the Arts