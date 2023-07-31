News 3 Now and Channel 3000 are excited to announce a new and improved news app available for free in the iOS and Android app stores starting today.
The new platform offers users a cleaner, faster and fully customizable experience that allows you to prioritize which stories you want to appear on the homepage of the app.
Here's a look at what you can expect:
Customizable homepage puts the layout in your hands
The app comes with a default layout that displays Channel 3000's Top Stories and Local News categories at the top of the page, but if you want something else to be the first thing you see when you open the app -- whether it's weather, politics, sports or any of the other sections on Channel 3000, you now have the ability to add, remove, and reorder categories to your liking.
The customization options will always remain available at the bottom of the app homepage if you ever change your mind or want to make changes.
More news at your fingertips
Previous versions of the app offered a few headlines from Channel 3000's Top Stories section on the homepage to go with a bevy of category tiles that you had to tap on to see the stories in that section.
The new app feels much more like a news website, with multiple headlines appearing under each section on the homepage. You can still tap the "More" button at the top of each section to see more than the most recent stories in each section if you want to explore more stories in that category.
Swipe for the next article
On the new app, you now have the ability to read multiple articles without ever needing to go back to the home screen thanks to a feature that allows you to swipe left to go to the next most-recent article in the section, or swipe right to go back to the previous article.
This allows you to quickly get caught up on the day's headlines to that point without having to spend several minutes navigating the app. Each new article you swipe to will load quickly and seamlessly, meaning you can spend just a few minutes flipping through the headlines before going on with your day.
Quicker load times
Previous versions of the app may have felt clunky to some, with long load times for articles and video. The new version of the app loads much more quickly, with videos and the Channel 3000+ 24/7 live stream loading at much improved speeds.
How you can get the app
If you already had the old Channel 3000 app on your phone, the app may automatically update to the new version in the next day or so, depending on your phone's app update settings. If you don't have automatic updates turned on or don't want to wait for the auto-update, you can also manually update the app by searching for Channel 3000 in the Apple or Google Play app stores and hitting the "update" button.