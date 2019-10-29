Advertise with Morgan Murphy Media

Channel3000.com, News 3 Now, TVW, Madison Magazine, and Phase 3 Digital have developed a cutting-edge partnership that delivers information to the Madison area and well beyond it. These combined entities, together forming Morgan Murphy Media, have the power to deliver a very large audience for mass media, or an extremely targeted following to fit your business’ target demographic. Experience the convenience of one-stop media buying, which will save you time and money.

CHANNEL3000.COM:

Channel3000.com is indisputably one of the trendsetters for media websites in the U.S. today. Our award-winning site averages more than 20 million page views per month between desktop and mobile, and our desktop site welcomes over 845,000 unique users monthly. Of all the Madison-area media sites, only Channel 3000 has dedicated online journalists constantly updating local information as it happens. The site has won three Radio Television News Directors Association awards in the past four years and Madison Magazine readers awarded Channel 3000 the gold medal for "Best Local Website" three years running. It was named the Social and Digital Media Operation of the Year by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in 2014 and won six other new media awards related to the use of user-generated content, on-scene reporting, innovation and use of social media.

For more information, please contact:

Erin Hornswill, Director of Sales

(608) 277-5124

ehorswill@wisctv.com



Shane Pittser, Manager of Digital Strategy

(608) 277-5137

spittser@wisctv.com

News 3 Now:

News 3 Now is a CBS affiliate and brings tremendous coverage to any campaign. News 3 Now's expansive viewership and excellent community image make it an integral part in reaching viewers. The total service area reaches 377,590 television households* that expands over eleven counties. News 3 Now and Channel3000 were honored with 19 awards and the news operation of the year award for medium markets from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

The following awards were won:

-Social and digital media operation of the year, all markets

-User-generated content, Health care reform forum, first place

-User-generated content, March snow storm live blog, second place

-Best innovation, Google hangouts, second place

-Best use of social media, Channel3000 and WISC-TV social media accounts, second place

-Best online personality, Jessica Arp, first place

-Best online personality, Michelle Li, second place

-Live on-site coverage, Singer arrests live from the Capitol, third place

-Spot news, Four-county crime spree, second place

-News writing, Don Fine's Milestone, first place

-Series/documentary, Cold Case Wisconsin, third place

-Feature, Photographing "That Tree," second place

-Live on-scene reporting, WISC-TV's Dannika Lewis reports, second place

-Best Continuing coverage, Investigating Brayden Turnbill's Death, third place

-Best use of news video, I'm a Skier, first place

-Best use of sports video, Ice Boating, first place

-Best Significant community impact, Build a Better Community Day, third place

-Specialty programming, Inside the Pitch, first place

-Editorial, Mental Health and Guns, first place

*Nielsen November 2014

TVW:

TVW broadcasts to the entire eleven county Madison market via the digital platform (3.2), Charter Cable 14 and satellite on DirecTV 14. TVW's marquee shows include The Real, Dr. Oz and Anger Management. Our My Network prime time lineup features Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order Criminal Intent, Walking Dead, The Mentalist and Bones. TVW's synergy with our Morgan Murphy Media partners provides an extremely powerful promotional platform. We generate additional marketing muscle by running campaigns in conjunction with Channel3000. TVW's in-house production of Sidelines creates unique client opportunities for product placement and custom sponsorships.

MADISON MAGAZINE:

Reaching over 163,000 readers online and in print, Madison Magazine is the only local magazine with a large, audited paid subscriber following.

Madison Magazine has positioned itself as the market leader in editorially driven content for the reader who cares about the greater Madison area. With a long history of providing interesting coverage of local people, area events and home related edit, Madison Magazine builds on existing strengths of arts, dining, habitat, travel, business and health.

The magazine prides itself on providing award winning, service journalism that informs its readers with what to do, where to go and the how to in managing their daily lives.

Winners of numerous Milwaukee Press Club awards for photography, journalism and graphic design, the magazine received special recognition in 2014 for Best Long Feature, Best Business Story, Best Column, Best Overall Design, Best Photo Essay and Best Single Story or Feature Design.

In addition, the magazine has won several national City Regional Magazine Association awards for its multimedia collaborations with News 3 Now and Channel3000.com, Civic Journalism and several awards for General Excellence in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2015.

Madison Magazine also produces dozens of community events annually, including The Madison Magazine BBQ Festival, Madison Restaurant Week, Best of Madison Awards, and Best of Madison Business.

PHASE 3 DIGTAL AGENCY:

Phase 3 Digital Agency provides local businesses with digital marketing services. A strong online presence for your business is mandatory, but managing it can be overwhelming. Our local team helps businesses succeed in the digital world. Phase 3 is a local agency that can help you simplify and optimize all your digital needs. With over 100 years of experience in digital media, technology, sales, and marketing, Phase 3 Digital is the one partner you need for the next phase in your business' success story. Phase 3 offers the following digital solutions: presence management, search and mobile optimization, traffic management, social media marketing, responsive website development, email marketing, mobile ad targeting, video marketing, native content, and many more.

