Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Sheboygan man
MADISON, Wis. — A statewide silver alert has been issued for a Sheboygan man.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Armando Rodriguez was last seen on Sunday at 9:10 p.m. on Hunters Drive in Sheboygan. Rodriguez may have been picked up in a car and taken out of the area.
The DOJ said he could be in the Milwaukee or Wisconsin Dells area. The 68-year-old is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, white hair, a mustache and beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s department at 920-459-3112.
