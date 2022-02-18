Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Racine man

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Racine Police Department

RACINE, Wis. — A statewide Silver Alert is being issued for a missing Racine man who was last seen leaving home Friday morning.

Robert Paul Dessart, 79, reportedly left home on Roosevelt Avenue in Racine at about 7:15 a.m. Friday in a black 2004 Honda CRV-EX with a license plate of 704RDN. Police say he left for an unknown destination.

Dessart is about 5’7″ tall and weighs about 155 pounds, with hazel eyes. He is balding with white hair around the sides, and has a “DESS” tattoo on his left forearm and a bruise on the bridge of his nose.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He was last seen wearing a blue cardigan sweater over a gray t-shirt with blue and green plaid pajama pants. He was also wearing blue tennis shoes with a white stripe.

Anyone who sees him should call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

