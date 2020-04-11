Statewide cases of COVID-19 reach 3,224, more than 34K test negative

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

This transmission electron micrograph shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles isolated from a patient suffering from COVID-19. The image was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases via Flickr

MADISON, Wis. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is now at least 3,224.

New state and county numbers indicate that 138 people have died from the disease in Wisconsin.

According to Dane County health officials, there are 330 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county. Twelve people in Dane County have died.

Milwaukee County has roughly 51% of the state’s total number of patients with confirmed cases of the coronavirus. At least 85 people have died from the disease in Milwaukee County.

For more of the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments