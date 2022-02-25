State Wrestling – Day 1

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Division 1 quarterfinal highlights from day 1 of the state wrestling tournament.

Local winners moving on to Friday’s semifinals: Sun Prairie’s Chris Anderson, Stoughton’s Chance Suddeth, Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, Milton’s Matt Haldiman, Milton’s Aeoden Sinclair, Beaver Dam’s Gabe Klatt, Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski, and Stoughton’s Griffin Empey.

Stoughton leads the team standings with 38 points, Arrowhead is second with 35.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.