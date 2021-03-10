State Troopers pull over truck, find camping chair as a driver’s seat

Courtesy: Wisconsin State Patrol

It’s a sight that you may only find in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says one of its Troopers in the North Central Region of the state recently stopped a pickup truck, only to find once they approached that all of the seats inside the truck were removed — and replaced with a camping lawn chair.

The State Patrol’s picture has already been shared hundreds of times on social media.

The Patrol also included a link to the state law when it comes to seat belts. Needless to say, having a camping chair as the driver’s seat isn’t legal.

State law says all automobiles made after January 1, 1972 need to have safety belts installed at all seats inside the vehicle, and all reconstructed vehicles after 1975 need to have safety belts installed.

