State Treasurer announces $900,000 for scholarships, grants to UW System

MADISON, Wis. — State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands announced an annual distribution of $900,000 for scholarships and grants for the University of Wisconsin System this year.

This total nearly doubles the amount from last year, the release said. It comes from the Normal School Fund, a trust fund managed by BCPL.

“As college students embark on an unprecedented school year, I’m proud the BCPL is able to provide $900,000 in scholarships and grants to help make college more affordable for Wisconsin students,” said Godlewski. “As the Chair of the BCPL, we will continue to work to ensure our investments are managed effectively to ensure a strong return our beneficiaries can rely on year after year. I’m very proud that we were able to nearly double the distribution this year to help Wisconsin students.”

The money will be provided for a variety of different programs and initiatives, a release said.

With COVID-19 impacting financial security, the release said it is even more significant that BCPL is able to provide the funds for students to complete their education.

The distribution is split among four beneficiaries in the UW System: The Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW–Madison, UW–Stevens Point’s environmental program, UW Extension and merit-based scholarships for Wisconsin residents attending UW schools.

