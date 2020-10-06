State Supreme Court rules lawmakers have standing to defend state laws

MADISON, Wis. — The state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that lawmakers have standing to defend state laws that are challenged, according to WisPolitics.

The issue can impact the federal ruling regarding the deadline for Wisconsin’s absentee ballots, as the six-day extension can now be appealed in federal court.

BREAKING: The Wisconsin state Supreme Court ruled state lawmakers have standing to defend state laws that are challenged. Issue is key in federal ruling impacting deadline for state’s absentee ballots. — JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) October 6, 2020

