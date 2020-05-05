State Supreme Court hears arguments on “Safer at Home” challenge

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to reveal its decision on the legality of the state’s Safer at Home order any time following oral arguments in the case on Tuesday.

The state Legislature filed the lawsuit weeks ago, arguing the secretary designee at the Department of Health Services exceeded her authority in extending the order.

A private attorney hired by the state Legislature and the assistant attorney general representing the Department of Health Services had around 45 minutes to explain their cases to the seven justices on the court. The proceedings were held virtually, which led to some hiccups, including muted microphones and at one point, three justices trying to speak all at once.

WI SupCo justices to meet privately in a half hour to discuss arguments in a case from this morning that challenges the extension of #SaferatHome. Proceedings were not without typical Zoom happenings, including one “Chief Justice I can’t hear you. I think you may be on mute.” — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) May 5, 2020

Ryan Walsh, the Legislature’s attorney, argued an administrative agency shouldn’t be able to create this broad of an order, which he said exceeds even the governor’s powers.

“This case is not about whether a lockdown is a good idea,” Walsh said. “This case raises instead a basic issue of administrative law.”

Justices’ questions circled around statutes and definitions while Walsh aimed to prove the Legislature should have been part of the decision as to how the state would proceed beyond the original order.

DHS’s lawyer, assistant attorney general Colin Roth, said the law is written to allow DHS to do what it did. He cited statutes written in the early 1900s that give the department broad authority to combat communicable diseases during a public health emergency.

Justices questioned what limits the statutes put in place to make sure the authority doesn’t infringe on constitutional rights.

“Isn’t it the very definition of tyranny for one person to order people to be imprisoned for going to work among other ordinarily lawful activities?” asked Justice Rebecca Bradley.

Roth said he understands why Bradley might be uncomfortable with that, but he said the way the statute is written allows DHS to do whatever is necessary to combat communicable diseases.

“For over a century courts have recognized in the context of infectious diseases, it is practically impossible for the Legislature to predict exactly what is necessary,” Roth said.

The Legislature previously asked the court to grant at least a 6-day window for the legislative and executive branches to come together to come up with a replacement for the order’s extension, but Walsh said Tuesday that may not be enough time, instead saying 10 to 12 days would be better.

Roth brought this up in his argument, saying by the Legislature conceding that the state shouldn’t go without some restrictions, they admitted the steps were necessary.

“The Legislature has made that you understand exactly why they made that concession because people will die if this order is enjoined with nothing to replace it,” Roth said.

Justices went into a private meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the arguments, but no ruling was immediately issued.

