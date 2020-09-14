State Supreme Court denies Green Party’s request to get on presidential ballot

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request by the Green Party presidential candidate to be added to the state’s November ballot.

The ruling now allows local clerks to send out absentee ballots to more than 1 million voters who have requested one.

The 4-3 order comes just seven weeks before the Nov. 3 election in this narrowly divided state. The Green Party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates had sued to get on the ballot earlier this month.

The court ruled that the party “delayed in seeking relief in a situation with very short deadlines” and that providing feasible relief would not have come without causing “…confusion and undue damage to both the Wisconsin electors who want to vote and the other candidates in all of the various races on the general election ballot.”

Court documents said another deciding factor was that several ballots without the names of the Green Party’s candidates had already been printed. Subsequently, ordering new ballots would have been an “expensive and time-consuming process that would not allow counties and municipalities to meet the statutory deadlines for delivering and sending ballots.”

Shortly after the ruling, Attorney General Josh Kaul released a statement to show his approval of the decision.

“Election chaos averted,” Kaul said in the statement. “Thank you to the members of our team at the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the election officials across the state whose quick work helped safeguard the smooth functioning of the upcoming election.”

Democrats had feared that adding Howie Hawkins to the ballot would take votes away from Joe Biden and assist President Donald Trump. Rapper Kanye West is still hoping to be added to the Wisconsin ballot.

