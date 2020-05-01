State Supreme Court agrees to take up lawsuit over Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home extension

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle, Sarah Gray

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has approved to take up a lawsuit over Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of the Safer at Home order.

The state Legislature filed a lawsuit last month asking the court to block the extension, claiming it went beyond the executive branch’s powers.

A court order from Friday said a hearing will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. through videoconferencing. Both sides will have 45 minutes for their arguments.

