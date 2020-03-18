State submits request for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance for small area businesses

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has submitted a request to the US Small Business Administration for assistance with Economic Injury Disaster Loans in order to help local businesses and organizations deal with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A survey was conducted over the past several days to determine the economic impact of losses that businesses had for the disaster period compared to the same period last year. As a result, five businesses were named as being the most affected: Kobussen Buses, Country Kitchen Cafe, Common Man Tap & Table, Kugels Cheese Mart and Earth Rider Brewery.

“Social distancing and self-isolation are critical steps in reducing and preventing the spread of this virus in our communities, but it comes at an economic cost to our local businesses,” said Evers. “The loan assistance from SBA will help alleviate some of the financial burden and stress on our small businesses during this public health crisis. We will continue to work with our federal partners, state officials and stakeholders to ensure we are improving public safety and health while protecting our state economy.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments