State Street businesses damaged following Kenosha officer-involved shooting

MADISON, Wis. — The officer-involved shooting of a Black man in Kenosha also sparked protests in Madison.

Several businesses along State Street were damaged early Monday morning. It’s unclear at this time how many businesses were impacted.

The protests comes hours after a man was shot by police in Kenosha. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. The Kenosha Police Department issued a statement saying officers were initially called to the area for a domestic dispute.

Video of the shooting is circulating on social media. It shows police shooting a man in the back as he went to get into an SUV. News 3 Now cannot verify that video and the Kenosha Police Department has not released any video of the incident.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified Jacob Blake as the man who was shot. Blake was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The three officers involved were placed on administrative leave, standard practice in a shooting by police.