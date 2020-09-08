State Street Brats reopening Wednesday

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — State Street Brats announced it will soon reopen after closing earlier this week due to COVID-19 concerns.

The popular downtown Madison sports bar will open Wednesday for dine-in, carry out and delivery. A new post on the bar’s Facebook page said the space was thoroughly cleaned during the closure, and the entire staff has been tested for the virus.

Hello Madison! Due to recent covid concerns in our restaurant and local community we decided to close down temporarily…. Posted by State Street Brats on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

“We take COVID concerns very seriously and are trying to be a respectful member of our community while also running a family owned business that needs local community support,” the post said.

In the past week, Public Health Madison and Dane County said 901 new cases have been confirmed in the county, with more than 70% of those positive tests being University of Wisconsin-Madison students and staff.

