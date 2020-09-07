State Street Brats closes temporarily ‘until further notice’

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

A post on the State Street Brats Instagram page Sept. 6, 2020. Instagram.com/statestreetbrats

MADISON, Wis. — A popular State Street sports bar and restaurant announced Sunday it would be closing temporarily.

State Street Brats posted to its Instagram account that it would be closing for safety reasons.

“To prioritize the safety of our customers, employees, and community, we will be closed until further notice,” the business posted in a statement on Instagram. “We hope to see you soon Madison.”

On Saturday, Dane County set a new single-day record for confirmed coronavirus cases, and at least half of those cases were confirmed among University of Wisconsin-Madison students and staff, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County officials.

State Street Brats is a popular spot among students and is close to the UW-Madison campus.

