State senator recovering from surgery after alleged assault during downtown demonstrations

State Senator Tim Carpenter said he's recovering from surgery after he said protesters assaulted him in Madison the night of June 23.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — State Senator Tim Carpenter said he’s recovering from surgery after he said protesters assaulted him in Madison the night of June 23.

In a statement, the democratic lawmaker said “After completing my successful surgery this morning at St. Francis Hospital, I am confident that I will make a full recovery.” The Milwaukee senator said he appreciates the flowers, cards, calls, emails and social media comments with well-wishes.

Carpenter said he’s been staying up to date on constituent matters within his district, and he can’t wait to get back to the office. He didn’t mention when that return would be.

I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz! pic.twitter.com/Zw2hdfYG66 — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments