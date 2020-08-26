State senator introduces bill that would allow parents to enroll child in different school district based on preferred instructional method

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Republican state senator has introduced a bill that would give parents the ability to enroll their child in a different school district if they do not agree with their home district’s instructional model for the 2020-21 school year.

As the law currently stands, students can enroll in a different district if they apply in the spring prior to the start of a fall semester.

State Sen. Chris Kapenga of Delafield, who introduced the bill, said the bill would also remove enrollment caps that limit how many students from a given school district can participate in state choice programs.

“Many Wisconsin school districts are opting to forgo in-person instruction or utilize hybrid models effectively requiring parents to stay home and act as at-home educators,” Kapenga said in a statement. “This can be catastrophic for student achievement and for working parents who can’t afford to stay home.”

The bill would allow choice applications to be processed repeatedly throughout the upcoming school year, according to a news release.

The bill comes just a day after a lawsuit was filed in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court arguing that Janel Heinrich, the Public Health Officer of Madison and Dane County, does not have the legal authority to keep children home from school.

