State Sen. Roth joins race for Wisconsin Lt. Governor

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican side of the race to become Wisconsin’s next Lieutenant Governor is adding another name, as State Senator Roger Roth is announcing his bid Thursday.

Roth will officially announce his campaign at an event in Menasha Thursday morning.

An Iraq war veteran, Roth represents Wisconsin’s 19th senate district. He served one term in the Wisconsin State Assembly before being elected to the State Senate in 2014.

Roth previously served as State Senate President in 2017 and 2019, and is the current chair of the Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges and the vice-chair of the Committee on Utilities, Technology and Telecommunications. He is also a member of the Joint Legislative Council.

Roth joins a long list of others hoping to win the Lt. Governor race, including David King, Will Martin, fellow State Sen. Patrick Testin, Lancaster mayor David Varnam, former Sen. Ron Johnson communications director Ben Voelkel, Cindy Werner and Kyle Yudes.

The primary for the Lt. Governor race is scheduled for August 9, with the winner running jointly with the winner of the Republican primary for Governor in November’s general election.

Current Wisconsin Lt. Governor, Democrat Mandela Barnes, is not running for re-election after deciding instead to run for U.S. Senate. Democrats hoping to become Gov. Tony Evers’ running mate include State Rep. David Bowen, State Rep. Sara Rodriguez, and Hmong Institute CEO Peng Her.

