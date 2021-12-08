State Sen. Jon Erpenbach will not seek re-election after more than 20 years in office

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Senator Jon Erpenbach announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Erpenbach, who represents District 27, was first elected to the State Senate in 1998.

Today I announce I will not seek re-election to the State Senate. Representing the 27th Senate District has truly been an honor and I have been humbled by those who have placed their trust in me to represent their values in the legislature for over 20 years. — Jon Erpenbach (@JonErpenbach) December 8, 2021

The West Point, Wis. native announced his decision in a statement.

“I have been humbled by those who have placed their trust in me to represent their values in the legislature for over 20 years,” Erpenbach said. “I would like to thank my family, friends and staff that have supported me throughout my 24 years in state service.”

He is currently in his sixth term in the State Senate. He served as Senate Democratic Leader from 2002 to 2004.

He was also one of the 13 Wisconsin State Senators who fled the state during protests over Act 10.

Messages from Erpenbach’s colleagues flooded in following his announcement.

In a statement, Representative Dianne Hesselbein thanked Erpenbach for his service.

“Jon has represented his constituents with deliberation and commitment in the State Senate for many years,” Hesselbein said. “He is one of the finest communicators I have ever met.”

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi also wished the outgoing lawmaker well.

Best of luck, John. Thanks for the years of great service and advocacy for the people you represent! — Joe Parisi (@DaneCoJoe) December 8, 2021

Parisi thanked Erpenbach for his advocacy and service.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.