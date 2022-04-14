State Rep. Sondy Pope joins growing list of retiring lawmakers

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Wisconsin State Assembly

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state representative Sondy Pope of Mt. Horeb says she will not seek re-election after 20 years in the state legislature, joining an ever-growing list of lawmakers choosing not to return for another term.

Pope announced her intentions not to run in a statement Thursday morning.

“Of the many incredible opportunities I have enjoyed as a legislator, while working in the most beautiful building in Wisconsin, the responsibility to serve and collaborate with my constituents has been the most rewarding,” Pope said in her statement, saying she looks forward to seeing the next generation of leaders.

Pope was first elected to the legislature in 2002, and has previously served as the chair and the ranking Democrat on the Assembly Committee on Education. She survived a primary challenge in 2020 before winning another term in the Assembly in the fall election.

Pope is now the ninth Democrat to announce they are leaving the Assembly, while 13 Republicans have also said they are retiring or not running again, meaning at least 22 percent of the Assembly’s 99 seats will be filled by a new face after the election in November.

Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie also announced his decision to retire the day before Pope.

