State Rep. Ramthun officially announces bid for governor

by Kyle Jones

KEWASKUM, Wis. — State Rep. Timothy Ramthun is running for governor. The Kewaskum native announced his candidacy at an event in his hometown Saturday.

Ramthun, who was disciplined last month by Assembly leader Robin Vos over election conspiracy theories, filed paperwork to form a campaign committee on Thursday.

Ramthun was joined at the event by Mike Lindell, who has made repeated false claims about the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

On January 25, Ramthun called on the state legislature to rescind Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes for Joe Biden. Republican leadership said that move would be illegal.

His candidacy sets up a primary race with Rebecca Kleefisch and former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson.

The winner of that race will take on Democrat Gov. Tony Evers.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Democrats released a statement on Ramthun’s candidacy.

“Tim Ramthun is the one truly, unapologetically pro-Trump candidate in the Wisconsin governor’s race,” party chair Ben Wikler said. “His campaign for governor shows that the Republican Party is focused more on far-right conspiracy theories than it is on filling jobs and helping families.”

