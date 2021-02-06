State patrol trooper arrests 43-year-old for OWI

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper arrested a 43-year-old early Saturday morning for driving under the influence on I-39/90 in Rock County.

State Troopers said they smelled marijuana as they approached the suspect’s vehicle. Troopers said they also noticed the driver displayed signs of impairment.

John P. Davies was subsequently arrested on suspicion of fourth offense OWI.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.