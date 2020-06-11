State Patrol sergeant suffers injuries as downpour leads to 9 crashes along interstate

DEFOREST, Wis. — A Wisconsin State Patrol sergeant suffered injuries following an interstate crash near DeForest on Wednesday afternoon.

State Patrol Sgt. Michael Vasquez said there were a total of nine crashes, all of which happened between Highway 51 and County Highway V along Interstate-39/90/94.

Officials said standing water from Wednesday’s downpour was a major factor in the accidents and caused many cars to hydroplane.

Vasquez said the first crash happened at 2:53 p.m., with the second crash happening shortly after.

Authorities said the sergeant was outside his squad car helping at the scene of one crash when a vehicle from a second crash had slid into him. Officials said the sergeant attempted to dive out of the way but was still struck by the vehicle.

The sergeant remains in the hospital and is awaiting X-ray results, but Vasquez said the man is conscious and alert.

Officials said at least one other person was injured Wednesday, and a hit-and-run had also taken place.

