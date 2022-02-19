State Patrol: Roughly 40 vehicles involved in crashes near Wausau as snow squall moved through; ‘several’ hurt

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Wisconsin State Patrol.

WAUSAU, Wis. — “Several” people were hurt in a number of crashes on U.S. Highway 51 near Wausau Friday afternoon as a snow squall moved through the area, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The crashes happened around 4:30 p.m. In total, around 40 vehicles were involved, the agency wrote on Facebook. Those who were injured were taken to area hospitals.

The state patrol did not specify how many people were injured.

Highway 51 was closed near mile marker 195 for several hours while crews removed vehicles from the roads, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. All lanes reopened shortly after 8 p.m.

Cleared | MARATHON Co | Crash | US 51 SB | MILE MARKER 195.0 | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) February 19, 2022

