State Patrol responding to SUV on fire on eastbound interstate in Dane County

Cambridge fire and State Patrol officers are responding to a call of a SUV on fire on the interstate.

CHRISTIANA, Wis. — Cambridge fire and State Patrol officers are responding to a call of a SUV on fire on the interstate.

The fire started at 11:24 p.m. on the eastbound shoulder of I-90 at mile marker 156. Dane County Dispatch said several passersby called about the fire.

No roads are currently closed because of the fire.

It’s unclear if anyone has been hurt, and officials are still working to learn how the fire started. No one was in the car as it burned.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated.

