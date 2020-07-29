State Patrol responding to possible water rescue at Mirror Lake

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BARABOO, Wis. — Officials have responded to a possible water rescue at Mirror Lake on Wednesday.

Sauk County dispatch said the Wisconsin State Patrol has responded to the scene. Dispatchers said firefighters and an EMS crew have also been sent.

Officials were unable to confirm what other agencies are at the scene or what time the original call was received, only that first responders are at Interstate-90/94.

News 3 Now has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.