Northbound lanes of I-39 closed due to multi-vehicle crash, multiple people hospitalized

Ariana Baldassano by Jake Taylor, Ariana Baldassano

LODI, Wis. — The northbound lanes of the I-39 at mile marker 119 are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a two-semi crash around 3:30 a.m. Friday. As troopers responded to that crash another semi collided with all of the vehicles in the area.

Several people were taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear how many people are injured and to what extent.

State Patrol is taking the lead on the investigation, and there are significant backups as a result. According to 511, the road has been closed since just before 5 a.m. Friday.



The lane closure is expected to last until at least 7:30 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

