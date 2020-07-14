State Patrol planning aerial enforcement in Dane, Jefferson counties

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Wisconsin State Patrol

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will be using aircraft to monitor traffic around the area later this week.

On Wednesday, aerial enforcement will be planned along Interstate-39/90 in Dane County. State Patrol will do the same Thursday along I-94 in Jefferson County. According to the news release, officials will use both aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and traffic laws.

“We often announce these enforcement efforts to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists,” said State Patrol Captain Jason Zeeh.

State Patrol aircraft have a Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder device which can determine vehicle speeds. When pilots spot speeders or reckless drivers, they reach out to units on the ground for a traffic stop.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments