State Patrol, MPD issue 64 citations, 65 warnings over weekend on E. Washington Ave.

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Madison police officers issued 64 citations and 65 warnings last weekend on East Washington Avenue.

According to an incident report, troopers also arrested three impaired drivers and another on tentative drug charges between Friday and Saturday nights.

Officials said the Wisconsin State Patrol noted one driver going 126 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. Several motorists attempted to avoid law enforcement, including one who crashed.

The report said the partnerships is part of Madison police’s effort on continued focused deterrence aimed at improving driving behavior.



