State Patrol K-9 dies following 8 years of service

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A K-9 with the Wisconsin State Patrol died Friday after serving for eight years.

Mater became a K-9 in 2012 and was assigned to the State Patrol’s Waukesha Post.

According to a tweet, Mater helped seize 1,201 pounds of marijuana, 10.6 pounds of cocaine, 5 pounds of heroin, 2.2 pounds of meth and 107 firearms. He was 9-years-old.

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of K-9 Mater on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 9. We salute K-9 Mater for his dedicated service to the state of Wisconsin. He will be deeply missed by his family and the communities he served for 8 years. pic.twitter.com/Up5h4RxnPR — WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) August 17, 2020

