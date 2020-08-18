State Patrol K-9 dies following 8 years of service

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A K-9 with the Wisconsin State Patrol died Friday after serving for eight years.

Mater became a K-9 in 2012 and was assigned to the State Patrol’s Waukesha Post.

According to a tweet, Mater helped seize 1,201 pounds of marijuana, 10.6 pounds of cocaine, 5 pounds of heroin, 2.2 pounds of meth and 107 firearms. He was 9-years-old.

