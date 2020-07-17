State Patrol: Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, 29-year-old faces 4th OWI charge

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — A Janesville man is facing a repeat drunken-drunken driving charge after a citizen spotted him driving erratically on Interstate 94 Thursday night, according to a news release.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said it received a call at about 7 p.m. from a concerned citizen who said there was car that was unable to maintain lanes.

According to the report, a trooper spotted the vehicle exit from I-94 west at Highway 26 and turn south onto Highway 26, then re-enter I-94 heading east. The trooper was able to stop the vehicle on I-94 east at mile marker 268 in Johnson Creek.

When the trooper made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Joshua M. Osten, the trooper reported seeing signs of impairment.

The trooper had Osten perform a field sobriety test, the report said. Osten was then arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and other related charges.

He was taken to Jefferson County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments