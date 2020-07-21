State Patrol catches driver going 102 mph on I-39/90
MADISON, Wis. — A driver on Interstate-39/90 in Dane County was ticketed for going 102 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to a post from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The driver claimed to be speeding because they were falling asleep.
State Patrol has reminded drivers that speeding can not only lead to a citation, but also puts the safety of others on the road at risk.
