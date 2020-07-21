State Patrol catches driver going 102 mph on I-39/90

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A driver on Interstate-39/90 in Dane County was ticketed for going 102 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to a post from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The driver claimed to be speeding because they were falling asleep.

State Patrol has reminded drivers that speeding can not only lead to a citation, but also puts the safety of others on the road at risk.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments