State Patrol arrests Necedah man for fifth OWI offense after crash

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. – Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man Monday following a crash.

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-90 just after 9:20 p.m.

Officials said the driver, Lenny Gums, 51, of Necedah showed signs of impairment while speaking with troopers.

Gums reportedly refused to take a Field Sobriety Test and was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Gums as four prior OWI convictions.

