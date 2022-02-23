State Patrol troopers arrest man who drove wrong way on I-41

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

LOMIRA, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man Tuesday who reportedly drove the wrong way on I-41.

Officials said the 43-year-old man was traveling on Highway 67 near I-41 just before 11:30 p.m. He reportedly entered the southbound off-ramp to I-41 while traveling northbound.

The driver turned around and pulled over before reaching the main road of I-41 after troopers activated their lights and sirens. Officials said the man smelled of intoxicants and showed signs of impairment.

After field sobriety tests, the man was arrested. He faces a charge of operating while intoxicated-fourth offense.

News 3 Now is not naming the driver at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dodge County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.