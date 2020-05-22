State parks to return to normal hours, reopen select bathrooms

Devils Doorway at Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis. Via DNR

MADISON, Wis. —State parks in Wisconsin can return to their normal hours of operation starting Saturday. Select restrooms will also reopen, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

All properties will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Properties will no longer be closed on Wednesday.

A limited number of day-use restrooms will reopen June 3. All other restrooms are closed through June 2. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and bring hand sanitizer in case facilities run out.

According to the DNR, all group, family and indoor campsites are closed through June 7. All events and shelter reservations are also canceled through that date. Permit and reservation holders will be provided a full refund. The status of events and camping reservations after June 7 are under review.

In accordance with public health guidelines and safety recommendations, the DNR is modifying current operations. Starting May 23, all Wisconsin state park properties will return to regular hours of 6am – 11pm. seven days a week. Properties will no longer be closed Wednesdays. pic.twitter.com/Fqk3O6IHFt — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) May 22, 2020

Capacity restrictions will remain in place as needed to manage crowds, the release said.

Other buildings, including lookout towers, playgrounds and concession stands are closed.

Officials said the Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area, Pewits Nest State Natural Area, Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area and Dells of the Wisconsin River state natural area will remain closed to the public, since these parks were constructed in a way that makes it hard to practice social distancing.

Rock Island State Park is closed to all use, including camping, until July 1.

An annual park sticker or trail pass is required. You can purchase one online or call 1-888-305-0398.

Gov. Evers ordered the DNR to close 40 of the state’s most popular parks and forests in April after they saw an uptick in visitors, litter and vandalism. Parks were allowed to reopen three weeks later under special guidelines.

