State officials urge motorists to share the road with farm equipment

As farmers are gearing up for the fall harvest season, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau has joined forces with the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the state Department of Transportation to bring awareness to keeping Wisconsin roads safe for farmers and motorists.

